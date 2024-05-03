Short Interest in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Grows By 5.9%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,970,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 13,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

