Short Interest in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Increases By 5.0%

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,900 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 338,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Innovid from $1.60 to $2.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Innovid from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, CEO Zvika Netter purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,085,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,517,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovid during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovid by 230.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132,728 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innovid by 29.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTV opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Innovid has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Innovid had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

