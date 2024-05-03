Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Flexsteel Industries, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Flexsteel Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Flexsteel Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Flexsteel Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLXS. StockNews.com raised Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

