SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $99,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 152.9% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 971,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 587,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $440,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.95. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 44.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

