Signaturefd LLC Acquires 387 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in GFL Environmental by 393.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 5.0 %

GFL opened at $33.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -334.40 and a beta of 1.15. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -60.00%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

