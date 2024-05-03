Signaturefd LLC Acquires 673 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 202.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 326,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 62,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,726,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of JKS opened at $25.53 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($1.11). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Profile

(Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.