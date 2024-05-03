Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,049,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 328,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,537,000 after purchasing an additional 152,218 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.