Signaturefd LLC Has $40,000 Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after buying an additional 36,288 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $1,680,632.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,653,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,782,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $1,680,632.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,653,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,782,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $176,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,997 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 135.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

About Cogent Communications

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.