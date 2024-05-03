Signaturefd LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 298.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 122.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 75,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 40,982 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 189,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 87,248 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 506,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 208,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at $857,081.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TGI

Triumph Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TGI opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.55. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.