Signaturefd LLC Has $47,000 Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 147.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,753,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Camden National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 80,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Camden National by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Camden National Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $32.13 on Friday. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $470.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Camden National had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

