Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 1,470.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVH. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

NYSE EVH opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $556.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.87 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. Analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

