Signaturefd LLC Purchases 937 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 241.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:CPE opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.12). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $601.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

