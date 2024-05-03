Signaturefd LLC Purchases 967 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 121.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 39.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE BHE opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $37.41.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.35 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.27%.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

