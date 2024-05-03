Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after buying an additional 485,000 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 122,998 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 39,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $15.78 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $31.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $753.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KRNT

Kornit Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.