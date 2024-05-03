Signaturefd LLC Sells 447 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tapestry by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,620 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tapestry by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TPR opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.