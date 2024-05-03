Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in American Tower were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $176.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

