Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $126,000 in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Separately, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLSP opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives.

