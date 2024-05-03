Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Major Shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long Acquires 5,112 Shares of Stock

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long acquired 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $76,935.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,159,009.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $202.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 265,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAMG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, March 18th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

