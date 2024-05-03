Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

SIRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 181,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 127,689 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 132,455 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 787,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

