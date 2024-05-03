SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $156.89, but opened at $143.85. SiteOne Landscape Supply shares last traded at $138.80, with a volume of 112,886 shares.

The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,151,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 229,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,060,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

