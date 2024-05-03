Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin Buys 11,142 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 639.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 139,372 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. TD Cowen lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

