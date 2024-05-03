Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $100.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average of $101.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 639.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 139,372 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.