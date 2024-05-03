Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $125.00. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.