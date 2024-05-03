Snowline Gold Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (CVE:SGD)

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Snowline Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Snowline Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowline Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of CVE SGD opened at C$5.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$835.27 million, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.88. Snowline Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$6.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Frederick Roma sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$109,200.00. Insiders own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

