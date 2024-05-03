Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

SONO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,933.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,933.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $97,720.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,585.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $484,972. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONO opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21. Sonos has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $612.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

