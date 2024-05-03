Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC trimmed its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

SONY opened at $84.09 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.62 and a one year high of $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

