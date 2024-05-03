Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on June 17th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Sotherly Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHON opened at $19.60 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
