Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on June 17th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Sotherly Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHON opened at $19.60 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

