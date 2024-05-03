Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Sotherly Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.9 %

SOHOO opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

