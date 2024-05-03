Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 163.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

