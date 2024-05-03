Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SQSP. Mizuho boosted their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.54.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Squarespace

Squarespace Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SQSP opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Squarespace will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 47,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $1,778,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,745,607.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 47,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $1,778,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,745,607.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 27,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $970,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,773,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,785,587.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,106 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,704. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 195.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 12.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $250,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.