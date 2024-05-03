Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up to $5.95

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $6.45. Stagwell shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 246,069 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STGW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Stagwell Stock Up 5.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Oosterman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,842,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,467,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 1,157,239 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,333,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 807,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

