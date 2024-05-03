Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

SBUX stock opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $109.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $3,522,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 51,791 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

