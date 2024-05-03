Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $109.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average of $93.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,362,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,051 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

