Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average of $93.98. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $109.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $3,522,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 51,791 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

