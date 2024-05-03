Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Evercore ISI

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.98. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $109.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

