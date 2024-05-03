Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $84.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $109.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vima LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

