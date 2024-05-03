State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 24,044 Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of VMD opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.
