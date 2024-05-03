State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $923,000 in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Worthington Steel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Worthington Steel

In related news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $370,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,658.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WS. KeyCorp raised their target price on Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

NYSE:WS opened at $32.16 on Friday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $40.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

