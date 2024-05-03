State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.25.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celestica from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

