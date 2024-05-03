Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO Sells $44,945.45 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CFO William John Bush sold 24,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $44,945.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,217 shares in the company, valued at $729,705.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
William John Bush also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, William John Bush sold 46,034 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $100,814.46.
- On Friday, February 16th, William John Bush sold 20,367 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $64,563.39.
Stem Stock Performance
STEM stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $7.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. abrdn plc bought a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $55,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.
View Our Latest Report on STEM
About Stem
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stem
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.