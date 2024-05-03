Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO Sells $44,945.45 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CFO William John Bush sold 24,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $44,945.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,217 shares in the company, valued at $729,705.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William John Bush also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, William John Bush sold 46,034 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $100,814.46.

On Friday, February 16th, William John Bush sold 20,367 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $64,563.39.

Stem Stock Performance

STEM stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. Stem’s quarterly revenue was down 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. abrdn plc bought a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $55,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

