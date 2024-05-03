Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 4,084 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $380,383.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,071,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,552 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $233,201.76.

On Monday, April 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $634,774.08.

On Thursday, March 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,662 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $240,698.04.

On Friday, March 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $7,403,518.08.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $824,045.36.

Natera Stock Down 0.5 %

Natera stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.38. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $98.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $33,938,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Natera by 121.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 472,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,336 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after buying an additional 221,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

