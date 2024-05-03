Stevia (OTCMKTS:STEV) vs. Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Critical Survey

Stevia (OTCMKTS:STEV – Get Free Report) and Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Stevia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Bunge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of Stevia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Bunge Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stevia and Bunge Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevia N/A N/A N/A Bunge Global 3.22% 17.49% 7.86%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevia N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -0.07 Bunge Global $59.54 billion 0.24 $2.24 billion $12.42 8.16

This table compares Stevia and Bunge Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bunge Global has higher revenue and earnings than Stevia. Stevia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bunge Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stevia and Bunge Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevia 0 0 0 0 N/A Bunge Global 0 3 7 0 2.70

Bunge Global has a consensus price target of $121.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.38%. Given Bunge Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bunge Global is more favorable than Stevia.

Summary

Bunge Global beats Stevia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stevia

Stevia Corp., a farm management and healthcare company, focuses on developing plant breeding and agricultural methodologies. The company invests in the research and development, and IP acquisition, as well as manages propagation, nursery, and plantations. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers. The company was formerly known as Interpro Management Corp. and changed its name to Stevia Corp. in March 2011. Stevia Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. This segment offers its products for animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing and biofuel companies for biofuel production applications. The Refined and Specialty Oils segment sells packaged and bulk oils and fats that comprise cooking oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, renewable diesel feedstocks, and other products for baked goods companies, snack food producers, confectioners, restaurant chains, foodservice operators, infant nutrition companies, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. This segment also refines and fractionates palm oil, palm kernel oil, coconut oil, and shea butter, and olive oil; and produces specialty ingredients derived from vegetable oils, such as lecithin. The Milling segment provides wheat flours and bakery mixes; corn milling products that comprise dry-milled corn meals and flours, wet-milled masa and flours, and flaking and brewer's grits, as well as soy-fortified corn meal, corn-soy blends, and other products; whole grain and fiber ingredients; die-cut pellets; and non-GMO products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. Bunge Global SA was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

