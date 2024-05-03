Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $47.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. Mplx has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mplx will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,649,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,066 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,413,000 after buying an additional 4,579,152 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $67,253,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mplx by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,419,000 after buying an additional 976,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mplx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,036,000 after buying an additional 809,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

