Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $24.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $69,889.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $225,073.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $69,889.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,783 shares of company stock valued at $582,886 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,721.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.