Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $80.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.39.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $109.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.98. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

