Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Stingray Group Price Performance

Stingray Group Company Profile

Shares of RAY.A opened at C$7.50 on Tuesday. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.39. The stock has a market cap of C$378.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

