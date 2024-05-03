Stock Repurchase Program Announced by American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE AIG opened at $78.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.36. American International Group has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

