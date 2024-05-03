Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 469 call options.
JOANN Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. JOANN has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.99.
JOANN Company Profile
