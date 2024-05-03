Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kirkland’s stock. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KIRK Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC owned about 0.56% of Kirkland’s at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

