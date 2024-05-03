Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 30.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369,540 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 769.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456,581 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,687,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,343,000 after purchasing an additional 231,464 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,143,782 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,605,000 after purchasing an additional 178,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,018,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,995,000 after purchasing an additional 86,431 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE NOV opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. NOV has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

